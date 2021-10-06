The Salvation Army is hiring workers to ring bells at iconic Salvation Army Red Kettles at various stations throughout metro Atlanta. Donations collected in The Salvation Army red kettles are immediately reinvested in the local community to fund the organization’s social services programs, which include homelessness services, emergency financial assistance, feeding programs, anti-human trafficking programs, and youth enrichment.
A hiring fair will be held on Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Sunset Hill Baptist Church, 2079 Midway Rd., in Douglasville.
The pay rate is $8.50 per hour. Bell ringer orientation begins Thursday, Oct. 7 and will run every Thursday until all positions are filled.
Kettle season runs from Nov. 8 through Dec. 24, Monday - Saturday
Interested individuals should bring documentation for I-9 verification, such as a state ID and social security card or birth certificate.
The resurgence of the pandemic has put new strains on social service organizations like The Salvation Army who have worked nonstop for 18 months to fulfill heightened requests for help.
Nationally, The Salvation Army has already spent more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to help people stay in their homes this year. The Salvation Army received more requests for financial assistance in the first six months of 2021 than in all of 2020. Yet, the organization estimates that it will need $175 million—almost 50% more than raised through Red Kettles in 2020—to keep Americans in their homes this holiday season.
About The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta
With a 131-year legacy of Doing the Most Good, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta is committed to meeting the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of our community. We offer services to the homeless, support youth enrichment and fight human trafficking – three concerns especially pertinent in metro Atlanta. As part of an international and evangelical church, we’re in service to all with undiscriminating passion and an accompanying message of hope and salvation. Each year, we provide 144,000 nights of shelter, reach more than 3,000 youth and help 30 women gain independence from commercial sexual exploitation. The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. For more information and to get involved, visit salvationarmyatlanta.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
