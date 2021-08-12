Sandra Sue Pearson Ferguson, age 74 of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, August11, 2021. She was born on July 13, 1947 in Galesburg, IL, daughter of the late Robert Pearson and the late Doris Henderson Pearson. Sandra was retired from Carroll County where she was worked as a chief appraiser.
Sandra is survived by her son and his wife, David and Rebecca Ferguson; sister: Candace Pearson .
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight M. Ferguson.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, August 16, from 11 a.m. until noon.
The Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at noon with Reverend Jimmy Bryan officiating.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
