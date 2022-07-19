Sang Nye “Sonya” Choi Biedinger, 83, died Sunday, July 17, 2022.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. She will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at a later date.
The family encourages friends to send flowers, as Sonya loved bright beautiful flowers.
