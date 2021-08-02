Sankofa Wellness Store celebrates grand opening

Sankofa Wellness Store owners Anthony and Anissa James, Leslie Bell, staff, family, friends, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 8. Sankofa Wellness Store is a family-owned health and wellness business that offers the highest quality, third-party tested hemp, CBD, and CBG products. CBD products come in a variety of forms; oils, gummies, topical creams, mists, capsules, coffee, smokable flowers, pet drops, pet treats, vape cartridges, baked goods, bath bombs, candy, and more. Sankofa Wellness Store is committed to serving the community’s health and wellness needs. Their goal is to share their knowledge with others to assist them in living a better quality of life.
Attendees were welcomed by Anthony and Anissa, who offered a variety of free samples of the products they have in store. The couple also explained and educated on the many health benefits of using hemp, CBD, and CBG products. Anissa commented, “We believe that CBD, hemp, and CBG are better choices when you're looking to manage stress, tackle pain, and sleep a little better. Plants over pills is our philosophy. We have so much at our CDB store so stop by visit us. We are very excited to be living and doing business in Douglas County and we hope that we can make a big difference in our community.”
Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, welcomed Anthony, Anissa, Leslie, and their staff to Douglas County and the DC Chamber, “we are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglas County, and we are excited to have you as a member of the Douglas County Chamber family! We look forward to supporting and promoting Sankofa Wellness Store for many years to come.”
For more information about Sankofa Wellness Store, contact them by phone, 678-403-8667 or drop by their location for some free samples, 3656 Hwy 5, Suite 103, Douglasville, Ga 30135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.