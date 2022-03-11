Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Evening rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Evening rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.