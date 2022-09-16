SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful, is presenting the Fourth Annual Scarecrow Contest.
Cash prizes for first, second, and third place and bragging rights are on the line.
Sports teams, nonprofits, schools, businesses, churches and others are invited to be a part of the fun this year and channel their inner creativity.
Your scarecrow can reflect your mission, organization, business, or your family’s imagination and artistic talents. Entries are free.
Registration forms and contest rules are available at artsdouglas.org. All entry forms are due no later than Monday, Sept. 26.
Scarecrows will be on exhibit Oct. 1-31 at the Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton Street.
Awards will be announced at the CAC’s 26th Annual Chili Cook Off Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. at O’Neal Plaza.
Winners do not have to be present to win. Scarecrows may be judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges from the CAC’s Public Art Committee.
Bonus points will be given to scarecrow displays that are made up of recyclable elements.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
