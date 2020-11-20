Awards were announced recently for the Sweetwater Camera Club's Biennial exhibit at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County.
The exhibit allows SCC members to display their best work from the past two years.
The Douglas County Optimist club hosted a safe and energetic evening during the reception last month, and the historical arts center was full of smiling faces.
No faces smiled brighter than those SCC members who discovered their photo had taken a place in the line-up of award winning photographs.
Ribbons were presented to both Advanced and Novice categories, with first, second and third place.
In first place for the Advanced group was Jerry Frost’s Lion, hanging confident in its subject matter, yet soft in execution.
Second place was awarded to Janet Newton’s bold black-and-white Afternoon Snack.
And third place was won by Nicolette Dunn’s stunningly tall Aspens, as crisp as a storybook illustration.
In the Novice category, Crystal Berry took first place for Repetition, full of exact architectural patterns cleverly composed off center.
Favorite Zinnia by Marge Frost took second place with its vibrant singularity, a bloom the artist waited upon patiently for days to capture.
Third place went to the dreamy Gateway to Heaven by Elizabeth Holbrook, with a perfect presentation to match the photo.
But the judge himself stated, genuinely tested by the menagerie of talent, “If only there were more spots to be taken, because so many more are worthy of a prize.”
The Sweetwater Camera Club meets the second Thursday of each month. Doors open at 6 p.m. and meetings begin at 7 p.m. in Room 1 of the Douglasville Conference Center, 6700 Church St., in downtown Douglasville. The purpose of SCC is to share and promote photography for enjoyment and recreation. This large enthusiastic group conducts monthly photo contests on different themes and presents expert photographers as guest speakers at each meeting. The Sweetwater Camera Club conducts several field trips per month and stages local and regional exhibitions throughout the year. The club presents a group show of recent works by its members every other year at the Cultural Arts Council and its individual members are often included in other exhibits throughout the year as well.
To learn more on this organization, please visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com
