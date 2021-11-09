SCC word banners on display at The Photo Spot

Sweetwater Camera Club Vice President, Greg Knobloch, recently had a fun photo idea.
He assigned photography terms to club members where they creatively photographed items to form their letters. Letters were formed from all sorts of materials, such as things found in nature, to jewelry, tool box items, autos, camera gear even fresh vegetables.
The artistic photography word banners are on exhibit at The Photo Spot located on Highway 5 in Douglasville.
Sweetwater Camera Club is a family friendly camera club, located in Douglas County for 33 years.
The club prides itself on being an excellent forum for expanding your vision as a photographer, learning new camera and digital editing techniques, sharing your work, and experiencing photo competitions with fellow photographers of your skill level to learn and grow your photography.
Club members are comprised of photography enthusiasts — novice through advanced.
Visit https://sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information about the Sweetwater Camera Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.