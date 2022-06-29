Scholars take part in debate competition at Harvard University

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Eighteen young, gifted Atlanta-area scholars from the 2022 cohort of the Harvard Diversity Project (HDP) departed Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Sunday morning destined for the Harvard Debate Council’s summer residency and international debate competition. The scholars are eager to compete and aim to defend the program’s winning record for the fifth consecutive year.
Joined by the program’s founder, Brandon P. Fleming, an assistant debate coach at Harvard University and author of Miseducated: A Memoir, the HDP scholars, all hailing from local public and private schools, have completed an intensive 10-month program of study that culminates with the opportunity to test their skills against some of the greatest young minds from around the world.
“For nearly an entire year, this group of young scholars gave up every Saturday to study philosophy, political science, rhetoric, debate and numerous higher-level disciplines in preparation for Harvard’s international summer debate residency & competition,” Fleming said. “The fact the scholars have made it this far, tells me they are dedicated, trained and ready. I’m just honored and humbled their parents have trusted the process thus far.”
The Harvard Diversity Project is an Atlanta-based pipeline program of the Harvard Debate Council that recruits, trains, and feeds minority youth into a prestigious Harvard summer residency.
