SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Mirror Lake Elementary, South Douglas Elementary, Mason Creek Middle and Douglas County High School won the Rain Barrel Competition and will receive a 5-in-1 weather station for their schools.
In order to spread a little fun with art and a little water education, the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) partnered with Douglasville/Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority (WSA), and Douglas County School System to bring the fun project to the schools.
After each school received a rain barrel, courtesy of WSA, they were tasked to decorate the rain barrel to make it look incredible and the finished project was entered into a competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.