Congressman David Scott (GA-13) recently announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.
David Tenga, a senior at Langston Hughes High School, earned first place for his submission “Lady,” a digital drawing of a fantasy landscape which will be displayed in the Tunnel of the Cannon House Office Building for the next year.
Congressman Scott also presented Tenga with a $12,000 scholarship provided by the Art Institute of Atlanta, a $12,000 scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and two round-trip Southwest Airlines airfare tickets to attend the national ribbon cutting ceremony in Washington, DC.
“What a wonderful display of talent!” said Congressman Scott. “From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank every student who submitted their artwork this year and each of our community partners for investing in the bright futures of our young artists. As we navigate these challenging times together, I am delighted that these students found a bit of light in the darkness and were able to share some of their creativity, passion and talent in the arts with all of us.”
Sponsors of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District included SCAD, Art Institute of Atlanta, the Greystone Power Corporation, Georgia Power and the High Museum of Art.
Below is a full list of additional competition winners and prizes awarded:
• Second Place: Olivia Naquin (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy), $7,500 scholarship to the Art Institute of Atlanta. Artwork will hang in Congressman David Scott’s Washington DC office for a year.
• Third Place: Martyna Radzicka (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy), $3,500 scholarship to the Art Institute of Atlanta. $1,000 individual scholarship from Greystone Power Group. $500 individual scholarship from Georgia Power. Artwork will hang at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for one year.
• Fourth Place: Elise Lane (Douglas County High School), Artwork will hang in Congressman David Scott’s Jonesboro office for one year. Two complimentary tickets to the High Museum of Art.
• Fifth Place: Keely David-Walker (Greater Atlanta Adventist Academy), Artwork will hang in Congressman David Scott’s Smyrna office for one year. Two complimentary tickets to the High Museum of Art
• Honorable Mention: Alyssa Healy (North Springs Charter High School), Two complimentary tickets to the High Museum of Art.
