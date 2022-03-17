Congressman David Scott (GA-13) on Wednesday launched the 19th Annual Congressional Art Competition for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.
High school students who live in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District are invited to submit artwork for the competition with an opportunity to display their winning art in the United States Capitol for up to one year.
“I have been so impressed and pleased to see many talented students express their artistic and creative abilities throughout the years. It is my honor to host this annual competition and share in the joy that art brings to our communities,” Scott said. “I look forward to reviewing each of the student submissions to this year’s Congressional Art Competition.”
Student submissions, including the framed artwork and student submission forms for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, must be delivered to high school art teachers or Congressman David Scott’s Smyrna or Jonesboro District Office by April 15, 2022. Students may obtain entry forms and official guidelines from their high school art teachers. There is no mandatory theme for the competition.
For more information visit https://davidscott.house.gov/constituent-services/artcontest.htm
