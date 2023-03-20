Every year, the Douglas County Farm Bureau nominates a particular school to participate in their “Ag In the Classroom Rockstar Teacher” contest.
This year’s nominated school was South Douglas Elementary. From the beginning of the school year through mid-March, teachers participate by submitting monthly lesson plans showing that they have incorporated agriculture into their classroom in some way.
This year’s winning teacher was Robin Bell. Bell won an all-expenses paid trip to the National Ag In The Classroom Conference this summer in Orlando, Fl.
Lori Goode took second place, and she was also the recipient of $100.
Natalie Murray, a teacher at Mirror Lake Elementary School, as well as a Douglas County Farm Board Member, started this contest as a way for teachers to see how easy and how fun it is to incorporate Ag in the Classroom (AITC).
Murray herself was inspired after attending the National AITC Conference in Arkansas several years ago and wanted teachers in our district to be able to have that same experience.
Educators whose schools are be interested in participating in the contest next year can contact Murray at natalie.murray@dcssga.org.
Also, if schools are interested in starting a garden or other Ag-related project, please reach out to Murray or Douglas County Farm Bureau to apply for the $500 mini-grant program. Only one school per year is eligible for the mini-grant.
