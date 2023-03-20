SDES BELL

South Douglas Elementary teacher Robin Bell, second from left, won the “Ag In the Classroom Rockstar Teacher” contest and will get an all-expenses paid trip to the National Ag In the Classroom Conference this summer in Orlando, Fla. Lori Goode, third from left, took second and received $100. The contest was started by Mirror Lake Elementary teacher Natalie Murray, pictured far right.

 DCSS/Special

Every year, the Douglas County Farm Bureau nominates a particular school to participate in their “Ag In the Classroom Rockstar Teacher” contest.

This year’s nominated school was South Douglas Elementary. From the beginning of the school year through mid-March, teachers participate by submitting monthly lesson plans showing that they have incorporated agriculture into their classroom in some way.

