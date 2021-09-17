SDES STEM getting in-depth with technology

Careers in STEM fields are among the fastest growing in the world, and at South Douglas Elementary School (SDES), Natalie Benton’s STEM specials class is helping introduce students to the basics of the field.
On Sept. 7, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students in the class took apart a computer tower and laptop during class to identify and explore the major parts that they’d learned in class.
“It’s very important for students to do this type of thing, because the computer field needs a lot of folks to work there, so it’s important that they understand how they work,” said Benton. “We kept it very simple, but they were able to know every part and tell what it does and how it helps the computer run.”
Benton says looking at and understanding the basic parts of a computer and how they function has always been a part of her class. But last year, many of her students were unable to do this, as several were learning from home.
Because of this, Benton’s students built paper models of computers to identify the parts, but it still didn’t provide the same value that examining the actual parts brings.
“This year, we reviewed the parts that they did with their paper laptops, and then we went straight to looking at the real ones,” said Benton. “We had two towers donated to us, and I had one, and we also got two laptops to look at and find the parts there.”
Benton added that for the students, the most entertaining part of the computer was the fan because they could spin it. But despite the fun the activity brought, Benton also said seeing the parts in person really helped her students understand them and their functions.
“Students love to know how things work. They’re very interested in that,” said Benton. “So being able to pull the parts out and examine them and see how they work was great for their understanding of the computer.”
