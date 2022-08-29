SDES student recognized for being a 'Helping Hand'

In Officer Taylor Neufeld's Helping Hands program, South Douglas Elementary staff members are on the look-out for students who are making an extra effort to help others.
When a "Helping Hand" student is noticed their name along with how they were helpful, is submitted.
Each week, student names are then randomly drawn by Officer Neufeld. The students who are selected are announced over the intercom and come to the office to receive a prize. They also have their photo taken with Officer Neufeld to be posted on the Helping Hands board for the entire school to see!
Jaden Morris, the most recent Helping Hands winner, said, “It makes me feel happy when I help people clean up. I like to be nice and help people!”
Officer Neufeld stated, "The reason I started the Helping Hands program at South Douglas was to help build a positive and helpful school community. I enjoy the excitement the kids have when they are selected and I love recognizing their helpful behaviors."
