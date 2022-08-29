SDES student recognized for being a 'Helping Hand'

South Douglas Elementary student Jaden Morris was recently recognized by Officer Taylor Neufeld for being a 'Helping Hand.'

 DC Chamber/Special

In Officer Taylor Neufeld's Helping Hands program, South Douglas Elementary staff members are on the look-out for students who are making an extra effort to help others.

When a "Helping Hand" student is noticed their name along with how they were helpful, is submitted.

