DOUNWS-06-20-23 jJUNETEENTH

Douglasville native Camille Brown plays the violet during last week’s Juneteenth Celebration held at the courthouse. Brown is a rising senior at the University of West Georgia.

 Special Photo

Celebrations were held throughout the county for the Juneteenth national holiday.

The annual commemoration started on last Thursday and went through the weekend at various sites throughout the county.