Celebrations were held throughout the county for the Juneteenth national holiday.
The annual commemoration started on last Thursday and went through the weekend at various sites throughout the county.
There was a Juneteenth Celebration held in the courthouse Atrium that featured dance, food, music and visual arts. An independent exhibition will be on display through July 14.
Douglas County Commissioner chair Phil Miller, vice-chair Tarenia Carthan and District 1 Commissioner Ricky Dobbs made remarks during the ‘Celebration of African-American Artistry’ themed event.
It was the second annual celebration of the holiday.
There were gospel concerts and vendors on O’Neal Plaza on Saturday and Sunday.
Government offices, banks and some businesses were closed on Monday, the actual national holiday.
Juneteenth is the an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the University after the Civil War.
On June 19, 1865, about two months after the Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered in Virginia., Gordon Granger, a Union general, arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended.
President Biden signed legislation in 2021 that made Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, a federal holiday, after interest in the day was renewed during the summer of 2020 amid national protest following the police killings of Black Americans George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
