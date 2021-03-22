Sheila Ann Holcomb Campbell, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born on November 14, 1954 to JC and LouDelle Spradlin in Douglasville, GA.
She is survived by her father JC Spradlin (Evelyn) of Rome; daughter, Amy Davis of Douglasville; daughter, Misty Woodall and son-in-law Kevin of Cumming; four grandchildren, Ashlyn Davis of Douglasville, Emily, Sarah and Haley Woodall of Cumming; brother, John Beckham (Sherry) of Douglasville; Mary Jane Reynolds (Mark) of Villa Rica; Betty Jean Beckham of Villa Rica; Billie Jo Beckham (Casey) of Powder Springs; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by mother LouDelle Beckham (Tommy).
One of her true loves was watching her daughters and granddaughters play softball, soccer and cheer. She was their biggest and #1 fan. Nothing made her heart happier than bragging on her girls. She was so proud of their accomplishments and loved to share with everyone.
She had an intense love for family. There was nothing in the world more important to her. Spending time with them brought her so much joy and happiness. She thought of her siblings as her babies and they loved her the same way.
Her favorite hobbies were watching movies, reading books, fishing, dancing and listening to music. She loved the whole movie industry and appeared in couple movies as an extra. She loves all types of music and danced until she just couldn’t anymore. She taught all the kids to boot scootin’ boogie. She was our dancing queen. She just loved to have fun and enjoy life. She loved to laugh and make others laugh.
She had a love for angels that we can’t explain and now she is our beautiful angel. She will always be remembered as an amazing, caring and wonderful mother, nanny, sister and aunt with tremendous strength and resilience. She is truly loved and will be forever missed.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life that will be held at a later day.
