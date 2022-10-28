Sherrod & Bernard founding partners, John Sherrod, and Ken Bernard, along with staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their 30 year anniversary by holding a DC Chamber Member Milestone on Oct. 18. Sherrod & Bernard is a locally based law firm that provides high-quality legal representation and counsel. They are located at 8470 Price Ave. in Douglasville.
After attending the University of Georgia together, attorneys John Sherrod and Ken Bernard founded the law firm of Sherrod & Bernard, P.C., in 1992.
From the very beginning, the goal of their firm has been to provide each client with the quality personal service and skilled representation they deserve. For decades, clients have chosen Sherrod & Bernard firm because: Their attorneys have nearly eight decades of combined legal experience preparing and trying complex cases in a variety of practice areas. John has 34 years of experience, and Ken has 32.
Their team handles every aspect of the case — from the pre-trial hearings through the appellate process. Their lawyers are friendly and down-to-earth as well as taking the time to get to know their clients, answer questions, and make sure they understand what’s happening in their case every step of the way.
The team’s work ethic and commitment to their clients shine through in everything they do.
Quality service is the cornerstone of their business.
Douglas County Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated the Sherrod & Bernard team, “Congratulations on thirty years in Douglas!
We are so honored to support your organization and celebrate that you have not only been in operation for thirty years, but that you have also been such a great friend and partner to the Chamber! I look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries in the future as we support you as a place where businesses thrive!”
For more information about Sherrod & Bernard P.C., or to schedule a free consultation, contact them at 678-905-4829 or visit their website at sherrodandbernard.com.
