Bernard

 DC Chamber/Special

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Sherrod & Bernard founding partners, John Sherrod, and Ken Bernard, along with staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their 30 year anniversary by holding a DC Chamber Member Milestone on Oct. 18. Sherrod & Bernard is a locally based law firm that provides high-quality legal representation and counsel. They are located at 8470 Price Ave. in Douglasville.

