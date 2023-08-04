Erin Shuff, senior director, National Corporate Engagement for the March of Dimes, has joined the Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta Board of Directors. She is a proven leader with extensive experience in recruitment and engagement of top-level corporate volunteer leadership, corporate partnerships, fundraising, sponsorship design and sales, strategy development and training.
Shuff has 25-plus years of nonprofit revenue development experience, having worked long periods in leadership roles at both the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. At the American Heart Association, she served as Vice President, Development — Atlanta Market, and led the annual “Heart Walk” as Vice President of Development.
