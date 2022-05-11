Signing Day! DCHS student commits to job with CW Matthews

Many high school students make high-profile commitments to play college sports and have a formal “Signing Day” at their school to reveal their choice. But many work hard throughout high school, studying and learning valuable skills, and have made the very mature decision to sign a career commitment for a real job in the construction industry.
At a Signing Day ceremony at contractor CW Matthews, Marquel Casey from Douglas County High School is among 11 high school students who signed commitments to start their careers in the skilled trades.
Signing Day 2022 is sponsored by the non-profit Construction Ready and contractor CW Matthews to highlight the great career opportunities available in construction and the skilled trades.
Why: The goal of Construction Ready is to help close the workforce skills gap. In Atlanta and nationwide, there’s a great need for skilled workers as far more people are retiring from the skilled professions with not enough new apprentices coming into the industry.
These students joined the CW Matthews team, supporting important local roadway projects:
• Marquel Casey, Douglas County High School
• Jonathan Velasquez - Gainesville High School
• Cameron Sadler - Rockmart High School
• Brandon Vinson - Madison County High School
• Michael Green - Villa Rica High School
• Mario Flores - Gainesville High School
• Riley Jones - South Paulding High School
• Abby Ely - Cherokee County High School - Alabama
• Aden Chambers - Ranburne High School
• Jacob Lewis - Homeschool
• Tamonjay Williams - Homeschool
Construction Ready works with high school students, parents, employers, teachers, counselors, and partners to strengthen the youth workforce and address the immediate needs of the skilled labor market. The nonprofit was created almost 30 years ago and works to close the skilled workforce gap that is impacting the industry nationwide. Those interested can be a part of its K12 programs, Little Builders, CareerExpo, and adult training programs. More information is available at www.constructionready.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.