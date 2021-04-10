Silverbells ring in the spring

Some get excited over the outcome of a sporting event, a child’s graduation, or a family wedding. Native plant people get excited over those same things, but there’s one thing that might just top any of the other special events. And that one thing would be the discovery of a Carolina Silverbell, Halesia carolina, when on a plant rescue. From the shoutout “Woohoo, I found a Silverbell”, it takes a nanosecond for the other rescuers to come a-running. It’s not often that we find this most-prized native understory tree. Standing 35 to 40 feet tall in the wild, with a 20 to 35 foot spread, it is a beautiful tree, but never so beautiful as when it is in full bloom.
Found in both sun and shade, the Silverbell is a versatile tree for the home landscape. With its smaller size, it can easily fit into today’s smaller landscapes. It’s low, multi-stemmed branches make it a great candidate for pruning into a more-shrubby appearance. It prefers moist, well-drained acidic soil and grows in much of the southeastern United States.
This is a lovely year-round tree, with its spectacular spring blooms, attractive summer fruit that persists into the winter (unless the birds devour them), and an interesting winter shape that adds structure to the winter landscape. Steel gray bark with a prominent white striping make the bark very attractive--and the striping is a good indication of a Silverbell tree when there are no leaves or blooms to help with the ID.
Leaves of the Silverbell are arranged alternately, which is another identifier. Checking for alternate or opposite leaf arrangement is often the first characteristic used to identify a plant. The simple leaves are 2 to 5 inches long and about one to one and a half inches wide with a nice dark green summer color that becomes yellow/green in the fall.
Yes, it’s an attractive tree. And, yes, it has a place in the home landscape. But, oh, the blooms! Drooping clusters of numerous flowers line the limbs of the tree from April to May and are sometimes described as ‘wedding bell shaped’. The flowers may be as much as an inch long and are very showy.
As the flowers fade, fruits begin to enlarge. These very unusual fruits are four-winged and oblong. Each wing of the fruit contains a seed, which are very difficult to propagate. It’s best to just let Mother Nature do this job.
Use this tree as a specimen tree near a patio because it has very little leaf litter and can provide minimal shade. It can also be planted along the wood’s edge where its pretty bark and gorgeous blooms will stand out against the backdrop of the larger canopy trees. It mixes well with our native rhododendrons and azaleas, as they also prefer a slightly acidic soil.
There are no serious pest or disease problems. The only real problem you’ll have with this tree is finding a source for it, unless you’re on a rescue. In that case, the only problem you’ll have it trying to get your tree dug before the stampede of other rescuers come to see your tree treasure. You’ll probably want to take it to your car and go right on home. There’s nothing else in those woods that can top the find of a Silverbell tree.
The West Georgia Chapter of the Native Plant Society is hosting a native plant sale on April 24 from 9-12 at the Ag Center in Carrollton. Several native plant nurseries will be on hand, along with the West Georgia Chapter, offering a wide selection of native trees, shrubs and flowers. There is no admission fee, mask will be required and customer numbers will be monitored throughout the sale.
Visit the West Georgia chapter web page at http://wgawildflowers.org/ where you will find listings of upcoming events, information about plants that are currently blooming and educational resources. Our Facebook page is the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society. This page will update you on events, provide helpful links for learning more about native plants, and show lots of pictures of native plants as they bloom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.