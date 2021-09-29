SJW Logistics celebrates grand opening

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
SJW Logistics owner Seretha Willingham, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Aug. 25. SJW Logistics is a 3rd Party Logistics (3PL) company that provides freight transportation for shippers and receivers, order fulfillment, warehousing, and pallet storage services. Their trucks are outfitted with state-of-the-art technology with live order tracking, GPS, and cameras that allows them to be cost effective and precise in their communication skills.
SJW Logistics is based in Lithia Springs, GA and was founded by its parent company SJW Trucking and Deliveries. SJW Trucking and Deliveries was started as a trucking company by a single individual who leveraged the opportunity to make a change in this industry with drivers, shippers, and receivers after spending over 10 years in Corporate Supply Chain and Logistics.
Seretha commented, “Our unique combination of experience, service, relationships and technology allows us to provide logistic services that offer a high degree of reliability while staying cost-effective no matter the season or holiday. We are very excited to be able to provide our services to the citizens of Douglas County and we look forward to meeting all of your fulfillment needs!”
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated Seretha and her staff and welcomed them to the Chamber, “Thank you for choosing to locate your business in Douglas County and being a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. We look forward to supporting and promoting SJW Logistics for many years to come.”
For more information about SJW Logistics, contact them at 770-710-3752 or visit their website www.sjwtrucking.com, or stop by their location at 320 Thornton Road STE 109, Lithia Springs, Ga 30122. Like and follow them on Facebook @sjwlogistics.
