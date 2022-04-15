Skin Rehab owner, Alicia Haggins, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a Douglas County Chamber Ribbon Cutting on March 17th. Skin Rehab is a unique oasis of calm in Douglasville that offers a wide selection of therapeutic, relaxing treatments. They are located at 7447 Douglas Blvd in Douglasville.
Skin Rehab was formed from the idea that corrective and calming treatments need to be performed in a nurturing, warm, and inviting space to truly be effective. Owner, Alicia Haggins, has captured that perfectly. When you walk into Skin Rehab, you feel a wave of relaxation wash over you before your treatment begins. Their approach combines medical expertise with an authentic spa-care experience to make the largest health benefit impact possible. Skin Rehab offers facial treatments, body massage, lash and brow services, waxing, spa packages and membership packages for a full-service spa experience in a great location for a reasonable price.
Haggins’ goal is to improve quality of life by building relationships with each client. Skin Rehab offers the perfect marriage that appeals to both men and women seeking goal-oriented procedures while enjoying the powerful benefits of relaxation and stress reduction. They encourage clients to nurture their body and soothe their mind with any of their therapeutic treatments.
Haggins commented, “We are so grateful to be able to bring our therapeutic services to Douglasville and the citizens of Douglas County. We are humbled by the outpouring support we have received already from the community, and we thank you for such a warm welcome.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Alicia, her family, her staff, and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have your business here in Douglasville and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for providing a full-service relaxation destination to the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting Skin Rehab for many years to come.”
For more information about Skin Rehab or to book an appointment, contact them at 404.234.5576, or visit their website at www.skinrehabllc.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @1skinrehab.
