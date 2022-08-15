UWG Smith

The University of West Georgia recently appointed Dr. Shanna Smith as its new associate vice president of strategic enrollment management.

 UWG/Special

The University of West Georgia recently appointed Dr. Shanna Smith as its new associate vice president of strategic enrollment management.

The move follows Smith’s three-year career in UWG’s Department of Counseling, Higher Education and Speech-Language Pathology in the College of Education, where she most recently served as program coordinator of college student affairs.

Trending Videos