SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) for November features artist Renee Smith.
Smith is a wife and mother of two and has been crocheting since 2014.
She started when her aunt passed away and no longer had anyone to make all the special blankets for the new babies in the family.
It was something, which came easy to her and she quickly fell in love with the art of crochet.
After six weeks of learning, Smith decided to share her gift with others by teaching classes. In 2015, she began her business by selling her work at farmer’s markets and festivals.
The (CAC) is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
