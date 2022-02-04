SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District’s (Metro Water District) recently announced the District-wide winner for the 20th annual middle school essay contest, Samarth Iyengar from Kittredge Magnet School, as well as 14 other regional winners including Annalyse McGhee from Stewart Middle School.
This year’s contest focused on the unique nature of the region’s water resources and the critical role of water industry professionals.
The winning essay explains that the quality and availability of metro Atlanta’s water supply is impacted by our human actions, and suggests strategies for reducing water pollution and waste, such as avoiding watering lawns and not littering.
“Everyone can do their part to help conserve and keep our water clean,” Iyengar wrote in his essay.
Iyengar received a $500 prize in the contest, which asked entrants to write a 300-500 word essay addressing their choice of two topics. Students had the option of highlighting an essential water career or illustrating why a clean, abundant water supply is essential for the region.
Katie Ferrell, a student at Crossroads Christian School in Fayette County, was named the District-wide runner-up. Her essay discusses the challenges that metro Atlanta faces with access to a limited water supply and how, despite these limitations, the region continues to improve its conservation efforts.
“While we are moving in the right direction, it is still vital to work hard to conserve water in an effort to care for the environment and keep clean water available for everyone in the Metro Atlanta area,” Ferrell wrote.
In the 20 years that the Metro Water District has sponsored the annual essay contest, this outreach activity has challenged thousands of middle school students to think critically about the conservation and the protection of water resources in the region. This year, more than 500 students from across the 15-county region participated.
“We are so proud of this year’s essay contest participants,” said Metro Water District Chairman Glenn Page. “Their essays highlight the critical role that water infrastructure and water professionals play in our society and reiterate the importance of our collective efforts to protect this vital resource.”
The annual essay contest is one of many educational outreach initiatives conducted by the Metro Water District to raise awareness about conservation efforts and the importance of water quality preservation in the Atlanta region. Visit My Drop Counts for tips on how you can conserve water and the Clean Water Campaign to learn how you can help prevent stormwater pollution.
