Trent Wilson, president of the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County, recently welcomed Sonya Compton, Douglas County Solicitor General, to the club as guest speaker.
The Solicitor General is the person over the Pre-trial Diversion Program (PTD), which is generally for first-time offenders. These offenders must pay a fine, complete community service and, at times, complete a program that pertains to the crime committed.
Some of the programs are FVIP (Family Violence Program), shoplifting program, substance abuse program, etc. Young adults are required to visit college campuses, job corps and military recruiters and provide a report on each and their future.
If under age 25, traffic offenders must take “Alive at 25,” a program that focuses on inexperienced drivers. If they have several traffic offenses, they do community service with the coroner’s office. For older adults with a history of unsafe driving or a super speeder they are required to take the Defensive Driving Class. DUI offenders must attend a MADD class as part of their probation.
The Solicitor’s Outreach Program (SOP) was created in 2019 to assist those in need in our community. Through this transitional program, assistance is given to individuals to their own home from Share House, adults in the Kinship program and JC Freedom House.
Toys are provided to children of families as recommended by the Juvenile Drug Court Program, Toys for Tots, and Kiwanis Kids Christmas Special. This program allows those individuals in the PTD program to give gift cards or gifts as community service. The amount is based on the number of community service hours assessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.