South Douglas Elementary School recently had two fourth grade students receive special recognition for their literary work.
MacKenzie Daniel’s original poem, entitled “Turtle Journey,” was selected from thousands of entries as a National Finalist in the River of Words Environmental Art and Poetry Project.
“I loved using my imagination and using rhymes and rhythm when I wrote my poem,” explained MacKenzie.
She will be honored in May at the Decatur Public Library. Her work will be published with other award winning student artwork and poems in the 2022 Georgia River of Words Journal.
Tripp Starling was recognized as a top orator in the Junior Division of the online Frederick Douglass Oratory Contest.
He competed against students from across the country in the event that was sponsored by the Frederick Douglass Historical Site in Washington D.C.
Tripp was presented with a plaque and a $50 Visa gift card.
Tripp said, “Frederick Douglass beat the odds throughout his whole life.
“I feel like I beat the odds too by remembering lines from a long speech and presenting the Frederick Douglass speech with passion. It was worth the effort!”
