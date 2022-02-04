South Douglas fourth-graders participate in oratory contest

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
South Douglas Elementary fourth graders, Kinsley Everett, Tripp Starling, Natalie Pryor, Temprance Barnes, and Ozi Okwumabua, participated in a virtual oratory contest that was sponsored by the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, in Washington, D.C.
Students from ages 6-16 were eligible to compete in the annual contest. The purpose is to develop their own oratorical skills while learning about history, through the powerful messages delivered by Frederick Douglass.
Each student presented sections from Douglass’ Decoration Day (now known as Memorial Day) speech that was delivered at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1871.
“The kids worked very hard, mostly on their own time, to study and memorize some very challenging lines from a famous speech in American history. I was so impressed by their efforts and I’m very proud of them,” said Thomas Bruno, SDES fourth grade teacher.
Students from across the country participated in the event and winners will be announced soon.
