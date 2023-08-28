Southside Theatre Guild, located in downtown Fairburn, will kick off its 51st season with a production of “Swell Party,” Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 21 through Oct. 1. The comedic whodunit, directed by Jared Wright, is written by Atlanta playwright Topher Payne and is a work of fiction inspired by newspaper accounts and recorded inquest testimony surrounding the events of July 4-6, 1932 at Reynolds Estate.
It’s 1932, and 20 year-old orphaned tobacco heir Smith Reynolds has returned from New York to his family’s Winston-Salem estate with a surprise souvenir: a wife. The new Mrs. Reynolds is notorious Broadway star Libby Holman- a dozen years older than Smith. She arrives with a trunkload of gin and an acting coach who is quite possibly insane. Smith’s guardian, Kate Reynolds, attempts to manage the scandal- giving Libby a crash course in Southern decorum. A party is thrown to introduce the newlyweds to society, but it’s flat-out ruined when the groom turns up dead. The guests are gathered to reconstruct the evening’s events for a beleaguered County Solicitor, but they fail spectacularly, which shouldn’t be a surprise.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday, Sept. 30, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sundays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Tickets for “Swell Party” are on sale now at stgplays.com
Before the curtains open on “Swell Party,” the theater will offer free improvisation workshops for ages 16 and up on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of improv comedy while building some important skills such as listening, cooperation, and confidence. The workshop starts Sunday, Aug. 20. Visit stgplays.com to register.
Southside Theatre Guild’s improv troupe, The Southside Sidekicks, will hold auditions at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Auditions are open to ages 18 and up. The Sidekicks will perform five shows at the theater and typically have several more shows scheduled in the area throughout the year.
There will be two levels of membership and both will have regular rehearsals and performance opportunities. The troupe is also looking for a person to serve as a full-time moderator and host for performances.
“Southside Theatre Guild has been blessed to have a number of talented folks give their time and energy to the troupe over the years,” said director Mike Boylan. “I’m excited to bring some new energy to the stage with some changes to the shows, both in the theater and in the community, as well as potentially adding some new talent and perspectives to the mix.”
Those interested in auditioning should wear comfortable clothing, and be prepared to play some standard improvisational games and learn some new ones on the fly.
