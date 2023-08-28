Southside Theatre Guild, located in downtown Fairburn, will kick off its 51st season with a production of “Swell Party,” Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 21 through Oct. 1. The comedic whodunit, directed by Jared Wright, is written by Atlanta playwright Topher Payne and is a work of fiction inspired by newspaper accounts and recorded inquest testimony surrounding the events of July 4-6, 1932 at Reynolds Estate.

It’s 1932, and 20 year-old orphaned tobacco heir Smith Reynolds has returned from New York to his family’s Winston-Salem estate with a surprise souvenir: a wife. The new Mrs. Reynolds is notorious Broadway star Libby Holman- a dozen years older than Smith. She arrives with a trunkload of gin and an acting coach who is quite possibly insane. Smith’s guardian, Kate Reynolds, attempts to manage the scandal- giving Libby a crash course in Southern decorum. A party is thrown to introduce the newlyweds to society, but it’s flat-out ruined when the groom turns up dead. The guests are gathered to reconstruct the evening’s events for a beleaguered County Solicitor, but they fail spectacularly, which shouldn’t be a surprise.