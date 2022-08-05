Southwire named one of world's best innovators (copy)

Southwire of Carrollton was recently named again as one of the top companies in the world among organizations that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Fast Company announced this week its fourth annual “Best Workplaces for Innovators” list, and {/span}Southwire came in at No. 89 for its devotion to inspiring the lives that it touches by developing innovative systems and solutions.

