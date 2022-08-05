Southwire of Carrollton was recently named again as one of the top companies in the world among organizations that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.
Fast Company announced this week its fourth annual “Best Workplaces for Innovators” list, and {/span}Southwire came in at No. 89 for its devotion to inspiring the lives that it touches by developing innovative systems and solutions.
“A deep commitment to creativity adds value in solving our customer’s problems and making their lives easier — many times addressing challenges that our customers did not even realize that they have,” said Norman Adkins, president of Wire and Cable and chief operating officer at Southwire.
“It is this long-term commitment to creativity that can also help drive a more sustainable overall economy by looking at things not as they are, but by using imagination to develop big ideas for a better future world,” Adkins explained.
Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the “2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators” program ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B and consumer products and services.
Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.
According to the news release, Southwire’s creative reputation is a key differentiator in the marketplace that brings value to its customers and enables the company to recruit the most talented professionals in the industry, setting the stage for an exciting future.
“Southwire has a reputation for creating and developing problem-solving solutions in the electrical industry,” said Richard Oglesby, Senior Vice President of Industrial at Southwire. “It’s an exciting time to be at Southwire, and this recognition by Fast Company demonstrates that Southwire’s innovative culture is among the top in the world.”
Acknowledging and celebrating companies who have maintained a steadfast dedication to innovation and creative thinking amid a variety of economic and societal challenges is the primary objective of this year’s list.
“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.
“In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation,” she noted.
For more information about Southwire’s commitment to innovation, visit the company’s Newsroom online at www.southwire.com/newsroom.
Fast Company‘s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning Aug. 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.