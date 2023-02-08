A group of teens and adults from Douglas County Parks & Recreation geared up on Jan. 27-28 to participate in the 2023 Winter Games with Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA).
SOGA held this year’s games at the Bowlero Marietta and the LakePoint Sports Complex. The Douglas County group included 45 athletes who competed in basketball and bowling. The Olympians brought home 14 medals in basketball skills, in 3-on-3 basketball, and in bowling. The athletes had multiple winners: two fourth-place winners, four bronze medalists, three in silver, and five gold medal winners!
