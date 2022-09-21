The Douglas County Special Olympics Blue Dragons, a traditional softball team, went to Lynchburg, Virginia, recently to participate in the SONA (Special Olympics National Association) Softball Tournament. The team placed fourth in their division. They all had a great time and are very thankful for all who donated and supported them in this adventure. The following is a list of the team and coaches: Anthony Rodriquez-Riveria, Chris Griffin, Darren Maxwell, Jacob Bennett, Joshua Johnson, Kim Wylia, Marvin Duggan, David Major, Marcus Baxley, Steven Dean, Zach Webb and coaches Phyllis Major, Estela Payne, head coach Ryle Webb and Gay Webb. "We are very thankful for the coaches and parents for all of the support for this team and Douglas County Special Olympics," said Karen Cook with the team.
