Douglas County Special Olympics hosted a Bowling Invitational fundraiser in honor of Betty Sprayberry recently. Athletes from several counties came out to support the Douglas County Special Olympics. Several athletes from Douglas County earned gold medals. Over 50 athletes took part and more han $4,000 was raised for Special Olympics.
