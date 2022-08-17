GHC Halloween

Seth Ingram is pictured with Christopher Lloyd.

 GHC/Special

The upcoming film “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” has a lot of ties to Rome, Georgia. In addition to featuring recognizable locations like the DeSoto Theatre, the former Toys R Us, and the landscape of Celanese, one of the film’s associate producers is the Chair of Film Studies at Georgia Highlands College (GHC).

Seth Ingram, who oversees the film program at GHC, played a big part in the production of the film, which stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs and Jaiden J. Smith among others.

