Spring has sprung and so have the programs at Boundary Waters Aquatic Center located at 5000 Hwy 92/166 in Douglasville.
The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is filled with new faces and fresh ideas and the residents of Douglas County can expect big things happening at the Aquatic Center.
The facility’s new superintendent, Ryan Lister, and program coordinator, Kenny Mbagwu, are providing new and innovative programs and events for patrons of all ages, as well as, revamping some of the programs that made the facility a staple in the county.
“We are excited to offer the residents of the community and surrounding areas programs and events that they can look forward to each year — more importantly, programs that continue to promote health, fitness, and having fun," Lister said.
The spring session at the Aquatic Center started off with many programs, new and old, that attracted a lot of attention and positive feedback.
Mbagwu created a Spring Break Aquatica! camp for kids ages 7-12 years old where the kids can register for camp at an affordable price and participate in many aquatic activities, land activities, and various arts and craft projects.
This camp was a perfect opportunity for kids to be themselves, stay active, and make new friendships that will last a lifetime.
When asked why this camp was important to have during spring break, Mbagwu stated, “It gave kids the opportunity to step away from the school setting, be creative, and make new friends along the way.”
As the kids grew their friendships throughout the week, they were able to take part in a CPR class, Chair One Zumba, kickball, basketball, sidewalk chalk, rock and sand art, canvas painting, and designing tie-dye shirts, which was the most fun for the kids.
The week ended with the new and improved ‘Underwater Easter Egg Hunt,' which took place on Saturday, April 9th. This sold out event was a unique experience for the participants because it wasn’t your average egg hunt, the hunt took place in the Boundary Waters pools. The kids had a blast and many won great prizes and everyone walked away with a bag filled with candy.
“To see the kids with big smiles on their faces and so excited to get in the water to gather eggs and win prizes was our main goal when we planned this event,” Lister added.
There’s no rest at the Aquatic Center, now that the kids are back in school after a fun-filled week, the focus has shifted to our S.E.A.L.S Learn to Swim program for children ages 3-12 years old.
Session 2 of the program started on Monday, April 11th, with majority of the classes closed out. This program is a great opportunity for kids that are afraid to get in the water to overcome that fear and feel safe while learning the basics of swimming. There are still a few spots left for Session 3, which will run in May and registrations for our summer sessions will open soon.
Whether it be open swim, lessons, birthday parties, dance classes, or aqua aerobics, there’s something for everyone at the Boundary Waters Aquatic Center.
Visit the facility for a tour and check out all of our programs and events on the county's website at www.celebratedouglascounty.com.
You can find important information about our programs and events, as well as, what’s happening at Boundary Waters Activity Center and Deer Lick Park on our Facebook and Instagram page @Douglascountyparksandrec across the board.
If you would like more information about the programs and events at Boundary Waters Aquatic Center please contact Ryan Lister or Kenny Mbagwu at 770-489-2175 or email us at rlister@douglascountyga.gov or kmbagwu@douglascountyga.gov, respectively. We look forward to your next visit.
