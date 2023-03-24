It was a cold, drizzly morning in the Great Smoky Mountains as our guide led us up a steep, boulder-strewn Cumberland Trail to reach the summit of what we had heard was one of the most incredible sights we would see on the Wildflower Pilgrimage in early April. Friends and I were hiking trails all over the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to observe the spring wildflowers.

After a hike of about a mile, crawling over fallen trees and wading through a stream, we were almost at our destination. Our guide stopped us and asked us to cast our eyes towards the ground and to not look up until she told us to. What in the world was going on? We were about to see something that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime. At the top of the climb, we were lined up facing east, still with our eyes on the ground. When the guide told us to look up, there was a collective gasp as we saw acres and acres of the beautiful Spring Beauties, Claytonia virginica, in full bloom. A fence had been built around all these acres of flowers to protect them from the feral hogs who root up the ground searching for the highly prized tubers of the spring beauties.

