It was a cold, drizzly morning in the Great Smoky Mountains as our guide led us up a steep, boulder-strewn Cumberland Trail to reach the summit of what we had heard was one of the most incredible sights we would see on the Wildflower Pilgrimage in early April. Friends and I were hiking trails all over the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to observe the spring wildflowers.
After a hike of about a mile, crawling over fallen trees and wading through a stream, we were almost at our destination. Our guide stopped us and asked us to cast our eyes towards the ground and to not look up until she told us to. What in the world was going on? We were about to see something that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime. At the top of the climb, we were lined up facing east, still with our eyes on the ground. When the guide told us to look up, there was a collective gasp as we saw acres and acres of the beautiful Spring Beauties, Claytonia virginica, in full bloom. A fence had been built around all these acres of flowers to protect them from the feral hogs who root up the ground searching for the highly prized tubers of the spring beauties.
Spring Beauties are one of the first wildflowers to emerge in my yard, usually sprouting leaves by early February, then producing blooms over a period of several weeks. Slender grass-like leaves form a basal rosette with a few pairs of leaves on the stems. While each plant is small, reaching only about 3-6 inches tall with a spread of about 1 foot wide at maturity, this little dynamo packs a lot of punch for its size.
The petite flowers are only about 1/3 of an inch across, but bloom in loose clusters at the top of the stems. Flowers may be white to shades of pink with darker pink stripes. These stripes act as a ‘landing strip’ guiding pollinators to the nectar. Upon close inspection, you will notice the 5 stamen (male) laden with pink nectar, a very unusual sight. This flower is especially attractive to many of our native bees.
Once the flower has been pollinated, the seed pods will form, usually during the month of May. Seeds ripen from the top of the plant and downwards. As the seeds mature, they will split open revealing tiny black seeds which will spread by catapulting to allow them to spread as much as four feet from the mother plant to prevent crowding. You can collect the seeds by harvesting the whole stem after the capsules have started to turn brown. Put them in a bag to allow them to be collected after they explode out of the seed pod. Do not allow the seeds to dry out or they will not germinate. Keep them in a cool, moist, dark place (such as the refrigerator) until you are ready to plant them.
This is another of our wildflowers that has evolved to form an elaiosome, which is a fleshy appendage on the seed that is filled with sugars and fats. This makes a tasty meal for young ants after the adult drags the seeds into the nest. Once the elaiosome has been devoured, the seed is cast outside where it will germinate. This plant uses a double whammy to ensure its survival-self sowing and ant sowing.
Several Native American tribes and early settlers from Europe found the Spring Beauty to be an excellent food source, although I can’t imagine sacrificing this great spring blooming plant for a meal. It is rich in starches, vitamins A and C and is said to have a buttery potato or chestnut flavor. The tubers can be eaten raw or cooked. The tubers, sometimes called ‘fairy spuds’, are fairly small--from the size of a grain of corn up to the size of a quarter. It would take an awful lot of those to make a meal! If left to mature, the tubers can grow longer and will produce many more leaves and blooms than younger ones.
Another great thing about Claytonia is that it will grow almost anywhere and under most any conditions—sunny meadows, lawns and roadsides, shade of mature old-growth forests, dry, rocky soils, moist areas and mountain slopes. I love this plant for many reasons, but probably mostly because they tell me that the winter is almost gone and spring is just around the corner.
To learn more about native plants, visit the West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society webpage at https://wgawildflowers.org, the Georgia Native Plants Society at GNPS.org and the West Georgia Chapter Facebook page. Our meetings are held at the Carrollton Ag Center on Newnan Road in Carrollton on the third Tuesday of every even numbered month. Social time is at 6:30, meeting at 7.
