Spring House at Lithia Springs Partner, Dennis Stamey, staff, residents, and Chamber representatives celebrated their Grand Opening by holding a Douglas County Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Dec. 3. Spring House at Lithia Springs is a boutique community for empty nesters and seniors. They are located at 950 Bob Arnold Boulevard in Lithia Springs.
Spring House apartment homes are a great oasis - many with private balconies, tastefully appointed common areas and dining room, beautiful, landscaped gardens, and walking paths. Their lifestyle is maintenance free and allows residents to enjoy life on their terms without the extra responsibilities that come with home ownership. Spring House also offers a health and wellness program focus on activities that promote strength and flexibility, including an exercise program, massage therapy, and third-party services offering physical therapy, occupational therapy, home health nursing and personal care services.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated the Spring House team, “we are thrilled to celebrate you and look forward to continuing to support and promote Spring House as you assist the senior community of Douglas County.”
For more information about Spring House at Lithia Springs and the services they offer, contact them at 678.883.8955 or visit their website www.springhouseliving.com. Find them on Facebook @SpringHouseLithiaSprings and Instagram at springhouselithia.
