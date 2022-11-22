SRO

School Resource Officer Quinta Lossa is being praised by North Douglas Elementary for finding creative ways to support a positive and welcoming school environment.

School Resource Officer Quinta Lossa delights in serving students and keeping them safe. During her first year with the Douglas County School Police Department, she has worked tirelessly to find creative ways to support a positive and welcoming school environment.

On North Douglas Elementary School’s campus, administrators say her presence brings joy and excitement. Assistant Principal Dr. Charles Few explains when Officer Lossa is around, staff and students feel safe. He says she always knows when her presence is needed.

