St. Julian’s Episcopal Church in Douglasville has received a capital grant of $50,000 from The Episcopal Community Foundation of Middle and North Georgia (ECF) to renovate space for Starting Over, a ministry that provides a welcoming and safe space for children to have court ordered supervised visitation with non-custodial parents.
The grant is one of three provided by ECF in their fall 2020 general grant cycle.
“We are proud to support these Episcopal parishes and their nonprofit partners to make a difference in their communities,” said Beth Howell, vice chair for ECF’s Board of Directors. “Now, more than ever, there is so much need and these parishes are working hard to address that need.”
Starting Over is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a vital ministry of St. Julian’s Episcopal Church. It began over 20 years ago and remains under the consistent and caring direction of Diane Campbell.
Campbell and her team of trained volunteers have served over 2,000 children and their families through twice a week scheduled visitations.
This is a free service offering a warm, hospitable space for families to reunite, reconcile, and often a chance to “start over.”
While COVID restrictions temporarily halted supervised visitations, Campbell and the volunteers look forward to offering supervised visitation again soon and are grateful this grant will expand visitation space as the need for supervised visitation has continued to grow.
The Rev. Canon Ricard Callaway, former Rector of the parish and current Board Chair, has watched the growth of the program providing a vital service to the families during the term of two other clergy who have served the church and supported this outreach program.
“We are excited to add the generous support of the ECF to the many local supporters of this ministry,” Callaway said. “This grant opens the door wider, and expands the program in new ways to support families, particular foster families in Douglas County”.
In addition to Callaway the Board of Directors includes members Emily Acker, the Rev. Mike Bovington, James Hunt, Carolyn Hust, Dr. Steve Rich, and Julie Windsor.
To learn more about Starting Over visit the website www.stjulians.org.
ABOUT EPISCOPAL CHARITIES FOUNDATION
Founded in 1982 as the Episcopal Charities Foundation, the Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia (ECF) provides funding, leadership, and resources to enable Episcopal parishes and nonprofit partners to lift up people facing poverty and oppression and to achieve significant, long-lasting impact in the Diocese of Atlanta. Since its inception, ECF has donated more than $5 million to promote thriving and spiritually strong individuals, families, and communities locally. Learn more at ECFimpact.org.
