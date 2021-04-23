The Rotary Club of Douglas County recognized the STAR Students and Teachers at a luncheon on April 19.
Sammi Zhu from Douglas County High School was named the STAR Student for the county, meaning her SAT score was the top score for all students in Douglas County. She chose Corrine Barnes as her STAR Teacher. This is the 13th year the county’s top STAR Student has been enrolled at Douglas County High School. STAR Students must be enrolled seniors in an accredited Georgia public or private high school. The program is designed to recognize high school seniors who have the highest SAT score in their graduation class. STAR Students select a teacher who has meant the most to them in their educational journey as their STAR Teacher.
Alexander High School has two STAR Students and Teachers this year after Hayden Bogner and Roman Compitello had the same high score on the SAT. Hayden chose Kimberly Laver as his STAR Teacher, and Roman chose Evan Gibbs.
Chapel Hill High School’s STAR Student is Wyatt Griffin, and he chose Kristen Johnson as the teacher who has meant the most to him during his academic career.
Tiolulope Popoola is the STAR Student at Lithia Springs High School, and her STAR Teacher is Debra Vinsant. New Manchester High School STARS are senior Sua Williams and teacher Whitney Swift.
Jacob Wilson is the STAR Student at Heirway Christian Academy, and his STAR Teacher is Mary Ashlock. Amelia Toney is the STAR Student at Harvester Christian Academy, and her STAR Teacher is Jeanne McCumpsey.
