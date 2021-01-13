SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
April Streetman, an affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Douglasville office, was recently recognized as the West Georgia Board of Realtors’ 2020 Realtor of the Year for good business conduct, excellent service to her clients, and work with and on behalf of the Board.
“I am proud to congratulate April for her recognition by the West Georgia Board of REALTORS as their 2020 REALTOR of the Year. April is a consummate real estate professional, whose knowledge, passion and negotiating power are highly valued by her clients and respected by colleagues,” said Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta and the Carolinas.
