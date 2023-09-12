The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is featuring Steve Pritchard Woodturning in this month’s Pop Up Arts Shop.
Pritchard prides himself in creating high-quality products for around the house, that are completely handcrafted. Pritchard’s items are the perfect blend of craftsmanship and utility.
Pritchard's lifelong passion for woodworking led them to discover woodturning in 2000, a craft that he’s become addicted to as an art form.
He believes that every piece of wood is unique and possesses a unique personality and appeal, much like nature itself.
Pritchard advocates for responsibly sourced lumber, emphasizing the importance of cherishing rather than depleting these natural treasures. In a small way, he is preserving the majesty of nature's beauty in each of his products.
Pritchard's greatest joy lies in revealing this inner beauty, where the process of shaping wood is as enjoyable as the final product. He finds joy in the hiss of the wood and his instruments, appreciating each unique moment. While sometimes getting lost in the art of shaping wood, he always remembers the importance of preserving the tree's lifelong effort to develop its unique qualities.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. All items are under $75 so be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
