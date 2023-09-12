Shop pic

Grinders like these are among the items from Steve Pritchard Woodturning available in the CAC’s Pop Up Arts Shop this month.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is featuring Steve Pritchard Woodturning in this month’s Pop Up Arts Shop.

Pritchard prides himself in creating high-quality products for around the house, that are completely handcrafted. Pritchard’s items are the perfect blend of craftsmanship and utility.