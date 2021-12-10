Leadership Georgia has selected Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Douglas County assistant county administrator to its Class of 2022.
Leadership Georgia stands apart as one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership training programs for young business, civic and community leaders with the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia.
Its primary purpose is to identify, train, and inspire a network of emerging young leaders, whose ages typically range from 25 to 45 years old.
“I am excited to represent Douglas County in the Leadership Georgia Class of 2022,” said Stewart-Stanley. “It will be a great honor to join 62 other leaders from around the state to learn more about the issues affecting Georgia and I look forward to bringing new ideas to the Douglas County community.”
Stewart-Stanley is also a 2019 graduate of the National Association of Counties (NACO) Professional Development Academy for Leadership, a 2017 graduate of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute, a 2016 graduate of Leadership Douglas, and a 2016 graduate of Georgia Forward’s Young Gamechanger’s Leadership Program.
— Special to the Sentinel
