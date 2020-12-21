Stingrays host annual Candy Cane Invite

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
There were 314 entries, 84 swimmers, 10 events, seven teams and one pool record at the annual Douglas County Stingrays annual Candy Cane Invite swim meet held Dec. 12 at Boundary Waters Aquatics Center.
The pandemic modified but did not stop the meet, which supported the goals of area competitive swimmers in a safe environment.
The Candy Cane was the first USA Swimming sanctioned event held at the BWAC since the COVID-19 crisis and one of only a few held statewide. Many competition pools across the state remain closed.
Following strict protocols for facility entry, social distancing, and capacity limits, DCS divided the event into three separate sessions in which swimmers raced. Since no more than 50 total people could be in the BWAC at once, DCS opened each session to 30 swimmers, leaving coaches, officials, and lifeguards the remaining slots on deck.
Temperatures were taken at the door, masks were required, and COVID exposure questions were asked to each participant prior to entry into the pool. No spectators were allowed inside.
“It was the first time for many kids to race and have their swims count,” explained Stingrays head coach Jarrod Hunte. “We have several swimmers who were looking to qualify for state and national meets. They have to get those times at a sanctioned event and those are hard to find these days.”
Fortunately for DCS swimmers and their guests, the BWAC has a reputation as an excellent venue for fast swimming. In fact, one of the pool records fell at the 2020 Candy Cane, the men’s 200-yard freestyle. Nathan Medley, 16, from Three Rivers Swim Club set the new mark at 1:43.93.
“It was quiet without the cheering of parents and friends from the stands but it was still a great opportunity and a great meet,” Hunte continued. “Our kids swam fast with class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.