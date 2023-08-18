McBrayer

Richard Stone, funeral director assistant with Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory, has achieved a professional milestone by successfully completing the Certified Funeral Celebrant training program, held at Emory University in Atlanta from July 22-26, 2023. Stone earned the certificate of Certified Funeral Celebrant.

The Funeral Celebrants Training is a class that focuses on personalized funerals, presented by Doug Manning and Glenda Stansbury of the InSight Institute. By the end of 2018, they had trained over 3700 Funeral Celebrants across the United States and Canada.