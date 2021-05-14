Great news for job seekers! If you’re thinking about a career change, or maybe working part time to supplement your income, opportunities await at some of the most popular retailers at Arbor Place. Working in retail provides flexibility, an upbeat work environment, and, often, employee discounts on merchandise — so what are you waiting for?
From May 19-23, retailers looking for help at the malls will have a bright yellow “Now Hiring” sign indicating positions are available. Some of the stores with current openings are Belk, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Hollister Co., CoutureCouture, Buckle, Regal Cinemas, and ULTA Beauty, among others.
Applications can also be submitted online. Simply visit the mall’s website and click on the “Jobs” tab at the bottom of the page.
Arbor Place: www.arborplace.com
“We hope anyone who enjoys working with people and is looking for a new opportunity will visit our retailers and apply,” says Susan Hoff, marketing manager for Arbor Place. “Job seekers should bring their resume and be prepared to fill out an application.”
For more information, visit the mall’s website or simply walk in and apply.
