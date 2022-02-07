Along with providing feedback to the superintendent about their schools, students in Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North’s Student Advisory Council got the opportunity to learn about proper dining etiquette last week.
“This is something that we really look forward to doing for [students],” North said to the high school group. “Because this is something that you’ll be able to practice and use throughout your life to help you professionally.”
Nia Brown, an etiquette consultant who led the sessions, also spoke to the importance of learning skills like dining etiquette to help students in their future workplaces.
“A recent study done by Harvard and Stanford shows that 85% of workplace success is based on social skills, and less than 15% of success is based on technical skills,” said Nia Brown, a certified etiquette consultant who led the sessions. “Etiquette really is an essential skill for success in life.”
During the 90-minute sessions, students were introduced to both the Continental and American dining styles, and they got to practice each of them on three-course meals prepared by the DCSS Nutrition staff.
Among the lessons taught by Brown were how to fold one’s napkin while eating, how to grasp and use silverware, proper topics of conversation at dinner, and how to position silverware to show that you are finished eating.
“I’ve worked with different corporations like Delta Airlines, elected officials and universities, but I'm most passionate about training students,” Brown said, “because the sooner they learn these skills, the easier it is for them to implement them into their everyday lives. And when they become working professionals, it’s just a part of their nature.”
After eating, the students were able to speak with Superintendent North and briefly discuss things about their schools.
