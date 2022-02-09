Students at Bright Star Elementary who met three or more of their goals for reading, math, attendance and behavior were able to attend a "Sip and Paint" celebration.
Students were led by art teacher Matt Clark in painting a wintery scene on canvas.
"We are so proud of our Comets," shared Principal Heather Fields. "We had 338 out of 445 students meet at least one of their goals! We are excited to see who will join us in the next celebration for the third nine weeks!"
