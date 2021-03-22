Students bring history to life through Lincoln oratory project

Using the words of President Abraham Lincoln, South Douglas Elementary School students in Thomas Bruno’s fourth grade reading class are learning the historical context of a speech, the power of oratory and the fundamentals of performance and public speaking. By dressing up to mimic President Lincoln’s iconic look — stovepipe hat, beard, and black tie and overcoat — the students are having fun, too.
Bruno teaches reading, but says, “I try to incorporate other subjects like social studies and science when I assign reading material to my students.” After reading books about the about the Civil War and the life of President Lincoln,
Bruno’s fifth period reading class was ready to participate in the Lincoln Oratory Project, an educational program offered by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC.
With the help of grants from Ford’s Theatre, National Park Trust, and the Douglas County Education Foundation, students enjoyed five virtual visits from Heidi Fortune, a professional actress with the Theatre. Ms. Fortune helped the students learn oratory and performance skills. They expanded their vocabulary, developed public speaking skills and built confidence as they brought historical speeches to life.
The students chose President Lincoln’s second inaugural address to study in-depth and present. All 20 students in the class were assigned lines from the speech that they had to memorize. Their presentation was videoed and will be a part of the Ford’s Theatre Online Oratory Festival later this spring. The Oratory Festival will include videos from students nationwide presenting various speeches from President Lincoln and other famous Americans.
“When we first started this project, I didn’t understand what most of the words meant,” said student Claire Vaughn. “Then, my teachers helped us understand what the speech really meant for the country.”
Student Julianna Desantiago said, “At first, I was a little nervous to say my lines in front of others, but by the end, I felt way more confident!”
“It’s great to see students improve their speaking skills and gain confidence to speak in front of others, all while learning about Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War,” said Mr. Bruno. Speaking specifically about this year’s students, Mr. Bruno said, “The class worked together as a team to create a unique, worthwhile presentation. I’m very proud of them!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.